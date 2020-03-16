|
Clifford Bradley, age 88 of Wyandot, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March, 15, 2020. He was born to the late Alonzo and Golda (Pigman) Bradley on December 2, 1931, one of seven children.
Clifford was a retired tow motor driver from Eaton Corporation in Marion and a proud member of the Family of Love Church where he attended faithfully when he was able.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Evalee (Murrell), and three brothers, Butler, Clyde, and Dingus Bradley; three sisters, Clorindy Lucas, Helen Bradley, and Joyce Hallman; one grandchild, Larry Michael Bradley; and one great grandchild, Matthew Michael Bradley.
Left to cherish his memory is two sons, Larry Bradley of Marion, OH and Clyde Bradley of Wyandot, OH; three daughters, Helen (Ron) Johnson of Wyandot, OH, Nancy (David) Hampton of Wyandot, OH, and Goldie Bradley of Bucyrus, OH; twelve grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be on at the Family of Love Church, in Nevada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at noon until Friday at 11:00 am when the funeral service will begin with Pastor Patrick Deel officiating.
Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bradley family.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020