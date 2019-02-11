Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
310 E Waters St
Prospect, OH 43342
(740) 494-2622
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
310 E Waters St
Prospect, OH 43342
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
310 E Waters St
Prospect, OH 43342
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Willey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Arthur Willey


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clyde Arthur Willey Obituary
Clyde Arthur Willey

Waldo - Clyde Arthur Willey, 92 of Waldo, died early Saturday morning, February 9, 2019 at the Delaware Court Nursing Home.

He was born May 16, 1926 in Morral to the late Otto and Margaret (Ingle) Willey.

At the age of seventeen he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a radar specialist during WWII. He and his wife, Annabelle, owned and operated the Del Mar Hotel in Delaware. Clyde was an all-around handyman, able to work in electric, plumbing, carpentry, and anything else that needed repairing. He was very particular about his work and served for many years in the maintenance department for Delaware City Schools, as well as the Watkins property in Prospect.

Clyde enjoyed traveling around Ohio with his family, and he loved going out to eat. He instilled a great love of motorcycles and cars in his sons. Clyde was very generous and would give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed watching older TV shows, like Andy Griffith and Green Acres.

In 1948, he married the former Annabelle Miley. She died September 11, 2018 after seventy years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Vaughn Willey.

He is survived by two sons, Larry (Christina) Willey and Dan Willey, both of Waldo; three grandchildren, Jon (Brandy) Willey, Dustin Willey and Logen Willey, great grandson, Jett Willey; and a brother, Robert (Carol) Willey, Prospect.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Prospect with Pastor Sarah Schaaf officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Marion County United Veterans Council. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, beginning at noon.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Road Marion, OH 43302.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.