Clyde E. Beckel Sr.
Richwood - Clyde E. Beckel Sr. 97, of Richwood, formerly of Prospect, died peacefully Wednesday morning March 13, 2019 at the Marion Manor.
He was born December 12, 1921 in Marion County to the late Harry and Lydia (Ebert) Beckel, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Rider), they were married September 23, 1944 in LaRue and she died January 17, 2014, also preceding him in death were his siblings: James, Frank and Robert Beckel and Naomi Wyatt, and a grandson Scott Christopher Beckel.
Clyde was a 1940 graduate of the Prospect High School. He had worked as a maintenance supervisor at the former Central Soya in Marion, he also had worked at Tecumseh in Marion for 16 yrs. and along with his brother Bob, owned and operated the former B & C Pattern Shop in Marion.
Clyde was a member of the former Zion United Church of Christ in Prospect. He was a former member of the Prospect Lions Club and Masonic Lodge.
Clyde had a sharp mind and was a very hard worker. It could be said that if anything needed fixed, Clyde could do it.
He will be remembered in the Prospect and Richwood area for the thousands of his beloved Colorado Blue Spruce Trees that he planted and beautified the area. Clyde was also the original Chicken Master with the "Prospect Chicken".
Clyde enjoyed playing pinochle, deer hunting and taking hot air balloon rides.
He is survived by his sons: Clyde Beckel Jr of Prospect and Ted Beckel of Marion
grandchildren, Kimberly (Robert) Drumm; Kristin Beckel Bentley; Eric (Katie) Beckel; a step-granddaughter, Jessica (Paul) Walling; great grandchildren, Weston Drumm, Wyatt Drumm, Keagan Bentley, Gavin Bentley, Kieran Bentley, Kailee Ridgely; step-great-grandchildren, Courtney Huffine, Nathan Blevins, Jeannie Blevins; a great-great-grandchildren, Serenity, Aria and Linkin Ridgely; a step-great-great-grandchildren, Raedyn and Brantley Huffine
Funeral services will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.
The Beckel family would like to thank the staff at Marion Manor for the care Clyde had received.
If so inclined, in Clyde's memory, please plant a Colorado Blue Spruce this year! And as Clyde would say "Keep Smiling"
Memorial gifts may be made to the Prospect Park
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 15, 2019