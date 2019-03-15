Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Prospect Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Beckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde E. Beckel Sr.


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clyde E. Beckel Sr. Obituary
Clyde E. Beckel Sr.

Richwood - Clyde E. Beckel Sr. 97, of Richwood, formerly of Prospect, died peacefully Wednesday morning March 13, 2019 at the Marion Manor.

He was born December 12, 1921 in Marion County to the late Harry and Lydia (Ebert) Beckel, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Rider), they were married September 23, 1944 in LaRue and she died January 17, 2014, also preceding him in death were his siblings: James, Frank and Robert Beckel and Naomi Wyatt, and a grandson Scott Christopher Beckel.

Clyde was a 1940 graduate of the Prospect High School. He had worked as a maintenance supervisor at the former Central Soya in Marion, he also had worked at Tecumseh in Marion for 16 yrs. and along with his brother Bob, owned and operated the former B & C Pattern Shop in Marion.

Clyde was a member of the former Zion United Church of Christ in Prospect. He was a former member of the Prospect Lions Club and Masonic Lodge.

Clyde had a sharp mind and was a very hard worker. It could be said that if anything needed fixed, Clyde could do it.

He will be remembered in the Prospect and Richwood area for the thousands of his beloved Colorado Blue Spruce Trees that he planted and beautified the area. Clyde was also the original Chicken Master with the "Prospect Chicken".

Clyde enjoyed playing pinochle, deer hunting and taking hot air balloon rides.

He is survived by his sons: Clyde Beckel Jr of Prospect and Ted Beckel of Marion

grandchildren, Kimberly (Robert) Drumm; Kristin Beckel Bentley; Eric (Katie) Beckel; a step-granddaughter, Jessica (Paul) Walling; great grandchildren, Weston Drumm, Wyatt Drumm, Keagan Bentley, Gavin Bentley, Kieran Bentley, Kailee Ridgely; step-great-grandchildren, Courtney Huffine, Nathan Blevins, Jeannie Blevins; a great-great-grandchildren, Serenity, Aria and Linkin Ridgely; a step-great-great-grandchildren, Raedyn and Brantley Huffine

Funeral services will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

The Beckel family would like to thank the staff at Marion Manor for the care Clyde had received.

If so inclined, in Clyde's memory, please plant a Colorado Blue Spruce this year! And as Clyde would say "Keep Smiling"

Memorial gifts may be made to the Prospect Park

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now