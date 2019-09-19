|
|
Constance Faith Horn
Kenton - Constance Faith Horn, 80, of Kenton, OH, formerly of Marion, OH, passed away early Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on July 10, 1939 in Lewistown, Ohio to the late James and Mildred Miller Herring. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Jamen and her baby, Scotty.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Johnna Horn of Kenton, four grandchildren, Dani (John) Willis, Ashley (Richard) Burris, Shelby Smith, and Jakob Horn, blessed by her great grandchildren, Colton Willis, Tucker Willis, Rylee Burris, daughter-law, Loni Horn, a sister, Dixie (Richard) Wallace of Marion, nieces, Lora and Jodi and nephew, Richard. All were an important part of her life.
Connie was a 1957 graduate of Huntsville School and attended Columbus School of Business. She worked for many years at Dehaven's in Marion and then later in life she changed careers and become a lab technician. Connie was an avid reader and enjoyed watching the Food Network and Hallmark Channel.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Huntsville Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 19, 2019