|
|
Coshel Slone
Marion - Coshel Slone, 88, of Marion, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Coshel was born November 4, 1930 to Perry and Melissa (Honeycutt) Slone in Knott County Ky. On October 4, 1952, he married the love of his life, Lois (Casebolt) Slone. She passed away on November 9, 2016. They had one daughter, Teresa (Russ) Sivey.
After multiple jobs in Ky, Coshel determined that moving to Marion, Ohio offered the best opportunity to support his family. He worked at Tecumseh Products for 30 years and then for the Marion City Bus Transit for 10 years. He was a hard- working, gentle man who could do anything he set his mind to do. He was known for his kindness and willingness to help others. He especially enjoyed doing things for his family such as handyman and auto mechanic repairs.
Coshel was preceded in death by siblings Macel Slone, Annis Miller, Lillian Gayheart, Clones Slone, Mabel Thomas, Charles Slone and infant Zelma Glee Slone.
He is survived by his daughter Teresa (Russ) Sivey of Delaware, Ohio, three grandchildren, Russell Sivey II of Marion, Ohio, Michael (Joni) Sivey of Clintonville, Ohio and Amanda Sivey of Marion, Ohio and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Riley Sivey of Clintonville, Ohio. His two remaining siblings are Darleen (Chuck) Armentrout of Lima and Vernon Slone of Garner, Ky. He also leaves numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9 am at the funeral home with Rev. Barkley Slone officiating. Burial will follow at Price Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 11, 2019