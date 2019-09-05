|
|
Craig F. Radebaugh
CRESTLINE - Craig F. Radebaugh, 60 of rural Crestline passed away on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Mill Creek in Galion, he had been in failing health since October 2018. Craig was born August 24, 1959 in Flint, MI to the late Jerald Paul and Marilyn Jeanne (Harmon) Radebaugh. Craig was married December 24, 1993 to Pam (Arn) Radebaugh who survives. He is also survived by siblings Mindy Radebaugh of Indianapolis, IN, Mike (Lu) Radebaugh of Shelby, Mark (Jane) Radebaugh of Cooks, MI, Chris Radebaugh of Bucyrus, John (Vicki) Radebaugh of Marion, Rick (Hyeja) Radebaugh of Pataskala, OH, and Jenifer (Steve) Wirick of N. Robinson; uncle Steve and aunt Janis Harmon and uncle Harv Reimer both of MI; mother in law Joan Arn and brother in law Jeff Arn both of Bucyrus, as well as many nieces and nephews which he cherished.
Craig formerly worked at G.E. in Bucyrus and for the past 16 years was a Correction Officer at Marion Correctional. Craig was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving on the U.S. Nimitz as a nuclear welder. He graduated from Colonel Crawford H.S. in 1978 and was a huge sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns. Craig also enjoyed woodworking, motorcycles, and his dog "Sassy"
Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 3:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Rev. Renae Meggitt officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the , , or the Cr. Co. Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 181.
Published in the Marion Star & News Journal & Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 5, 2019