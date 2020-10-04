Craig Hottinger
Marion - Craig L. Hottinger, age 49, of Marion, died as a result of suicide on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, following a courageous lifelong battle with mental health issues.
On October 16, 1970, Craig was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, the younger of two sons of Marilyn J. (Frankhouser) Hottinger and the late Jack W. Hottinger. As a family, they moved to Marion, Ohio in 1975 in support of Jack's work as the co-owner and operator of the Denzer-Farison-Hottinger Funeral Home. Craig graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1989. For all four years Craig lettered on the Marion Harding Wrestling Team and earned numerous trophies.
Craig attended the University of Toledo where he earned his bachelor's degree in education and master's degree in Therapeutic Recreation.
After college, Craig worked as a psychiatric specialist at the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston, WV for several years. He then lived and worked near Cleveland, OH as a personal trainer. He moved to Macon, GA to help a friend care for their family's rental properties. In Macon Craig volunteered in a local church serving meals to the elderly. In May of 2019, he returned home to Marion to be closer to his father who was ailing from Alzheimer's dementia. He enjoyed working as a valet at Marion General Hospital until he was no longer able due to COVID restrictions.
One of Craig's favorite pastimes was riding on his motorcycle. He loved the freedom of the open road. He also enjoyed physical fitness, especially weight lifting.
An animal lover, Craig dearly loved his canine companion, Trooper. He deeply loved his family; he was a proud son and attentive uncle.
Having a good heart, Craig always wanted to help others. He felt as if he understood people's struggles in a way few else could. He truly cared and wanted to know how you and your family were doing. He recently enjoyed volunteering at the Leapin Outreach Center and serving meals at the Marion First Church of the Nazarene.
He will be missed by his mother, Marilyn Hottinger; brother, David Hottinger; nieces Mary Clare, Anna Grace and Sarah Ruth Hottinger; nephew John Hottinger; uncles Steve Hottinger and Dan Hottinger; extended family members; Jeannie James who was like a second mother to Craig and always willing to help; and good friend Ted Trent and family who are now caring for Trooper.
His family will greet friends with a drive thru visitation from 3 - 6 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER-FARISON-HOTTINGER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. **Cars will enter at the normal exit of the funeral home.** Services honoring life will also be held outside there at 11 am on Wednesday, with his brother, Rev. David Hottinger officiating. A private burial will take place in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leapin Outreach Center, 150 Court St, Marion, OH 43302 or another charity of choice
.
The Hottinger family would like to encourage people in crisis to get help. Anyone can be struggling with suicide. If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a loved one, or would like emotional support, don't hesitate to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. We can all help prevent suicide.
The family also extends its gratitude to the First Responders in Marion and Emergency Department Staff at Marion General Hospital who attempted to help Craig on the day of his suicide.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to help the family of one of our own, Jack Hottinger, and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.