Curby Cochran
Mt. Victory - Graveside services for Curby Cochran will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hale Cemetery in Mt. Victory. Face coverings are recommended and please bring a chair if needed. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.
He passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born on September 11, 1926 in LaRue to the late Jay and Ethel (Head) Cochran. He married Edith Parthmore on August 8, 1948, and she preceded him in death on February 9, 2019 after 71 years of marriage.
Surviving are 2 daughters; Penny (Mike) Wells of Mt. Victory, Peggy (Phil) Hoghe of Ft. Wayne, 3 grandchildren; Cassandra (Rob) Kilgore, Jay (Angi) Mentzer, Cary (Lauren) Hoghe, 6 great-grandchildren; John, Landon, Avery, Finn, Charlotte, Sawyer, and 1 great-great grandchild; Isla.
He was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Della Jeane Hall and Betty Jo Flesher.
Curby graduated from LaRue High School and the Harley Davidson mechanic School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the 1950's. He farmed and owned the H-D Motorcycle shop in Ann Arbor Michigan and Kenton. He then later worked for Rockwell.
He worked hard and played hard. Curby was "the best family man" to his daughters, son-in-laws, and all of his grandchildren. He enjoyed many motorcycle trips, Enduro competitions and trapshooting.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Universal Hospice of Bellefontaine.
Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net