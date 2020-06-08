D. Elliot Deaton
Marion - D. Elliot Deaton, age 93, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 7, 2020, in Primrose of Marion.
A longtime area resident, he was born Sept, 3 1926 in Greensboro, N.C., the son of the late Warren C, and Mary K (King) Deaton. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in the Philippines. A proud veteran of World War II, he was honorably discharged in 1946 after two years of dedicated military service. Elliot attended Bowling Green State University, where he met Beverly Garver, whom he married in 1949. Graduating with a degree in financing, he was employed with Marion Automatic Music, retiring as President.
He was a member of Epworth Methodist Church, Marion Lions Club, Marion Lodge #70 F&AM, Marion York Rite, Aladdin Shrine, Columbus and Marion Shrine Club.
Elliot enjoyed hunting, fishing, and photography, but his greatest love was for Bev and his family. Elliot and Bev were always there to love and support their family, even during the tragic loss of their daughter Brenda in 1983. Bev also preceded him in death on April 9, 2015.
Surviving this fine gentle man is: a son, Robert (Kathleen) of Austin, TX; two daughters: Barbara (Craig) Belton of Corolla NC, and Ann (Craig) Blake of Chagrin Falls, OH; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; a sister, Ann Fendrick of Galion, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
Including his wife, daughter and parents, Elliot was preceded in death by his brother, Warren.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice of Marion, 1199 Delaware Ave Suite 102, Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Elliot's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.