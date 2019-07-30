|
|
Dale E. Jones
Marion - Dale E. Jones, 74, of Marion, formerly of Prospect passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 15, 1944 in Marion, Ohio to the parents of Robert and Vera (Knachel) Jones.
Dale graduated from Prospect High School in 1962.
On June 26, 1964 he married Joyce Ann (Osborn) Jones.
He was a member of the Prospect United Methodist Church for most of his life before joining the First Presbyterian Church. Dale worked at Whirlpool for 43 years, as well as, on his family farm. He was often found helping others work on their farm as Dale was a handyman, always willing to help others. The joys of his life were his four grandchildren. He was present at all their events.
Dale was a member of Hiram Lodge #18 being past Master Mason. He was also a member of the George L. Behren Order of Eastern Starts #504. He served in several offices, the latest being Worthy Patron.
Dale is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Ann, his children, Suzette (David) Conner, of Marion, Christopher (Tina) Jones of Houston, TX, and Kimberly (Mark) Nichols of Marysville. His Grandchildren, Emilee Lester, Jacob Lester, Hannah Nichols, and Brittany Nichols, his sister Marion Blair of Prospect and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded by his parents, sister, Ruby Miller, and brother-in-laws Jon Miller, Richard Blair, and George Seyfang.
Family and Friends may visit on Friday, August 2nd from 4pm - 6pm at the Frist Presbyterian Church, 143 S Prospect St. Marion. Masonic Services will be at 6:15 with Celebration of Life at 6:30.
The family invite all to join them for a dinner following the Celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, Hiram Lodge #18, or George L. Behren Ohio of Eastern Star #504.
Published in the Marion Star on July 30, 2019