Dale Russell Harrison
Dale Russell Harrison

TyTy - Dale Russell Harrison,71, of TyTy Georgia, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his sons' home in Cairo, Ga.

He was born October 30, 1948 in New Bloomington, to the late Harold Henry and Nora Lodema Jividen Harrison, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Lyle Harrison and two sisters, Pam Wright and Wanda Barton.

He was a business owner contracting with UPS for Relco. Dale was a veteran the United States Army, serving our country during Vietnam.

He is survived by his children, Dorina Flesher (Brian) of Anderson, IN and Dale Harrison, Jr. (Rebecca) of Cairo, GA; siblings, Earl Harrison (Sandy) of Elizabethtown, KY. Roger Harrison of Marion, Larry Harrison (Trudy) of LaRue, Jean Johnson of Marion, Linda Hollandshead of Marion, Ann Hughes of OK, Viola Bell of Marion, Gail Wilson (Bob) of Port Clinton, Diana Adams of TyTy, GA, and Irma Grey (Richard) of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Mark Allen Hunt (Mikayla), Aaron Flesher (Olivia), Kyndra Williams (Sean), Stephanie Guerrero (Dillon), Albany French (Seth), Daniell Willis (Walker) and Mackenzie Harrison; great grandchildren, Kayden, Aubrey, Reagan, Addy and Colson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Flesher, Mark Hunt, Seth French, Brian Flesher and Dale Harrison, Jr.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor Tim Pasma will officiate.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




Published in Marion Star from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
