Dallas A. Foos
Marion - Dallas A. Foos age 84, died at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky on Mar. 2, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1936 in Marion to the late Samuel and Virginia (Shoots) Foos. Mr. Foos married Donna Potts on Mar. 15, 1960 and she survives in Marion, also surviving are his children Lisa (Kim) Jerew, Gregory (Debbie) Foos and Kimberly Foos, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, a sister Ruthella Gregory and a brother Ronnie Foos. He is preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Dallas was a Harding High School graduate. He was a longtime member of Grand Prairie Baptist Church. Dallas had been employed by Kelly Tractor Co., a Caterpillar dealer for 40 plus years.
He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. He had a kind spirit, and was outgoing and friendly. He had moved to St. Thomas Virgin Island from 1967- 1969, then moved to FL from 1969-2010 and moved back to Marion in April of 2010.
Funeral services will be held at Grand Prairie Baptist Church on Fri. Mar. 6, 2020 at 11:00AM with Pastor Bob Hendrix officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00AM at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to 1379 Dublin Rd. Columbus, OH 43215
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020