Dallas Schofield
Mt.Victory - Per Dallas' wishes no services will be held and he will be cremated. The Price - McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
He died on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 20, 1936 in Marion to the late Frank and Alfreda (Severns) Schofield. On March 31, 1953 he married Barbara Orth and she preceded him in death on October 2, 2017.
Surviving are 1 daughter; Debra (Jim) Mabrey of Kenton. 1 son; Dallas Schofield of Charlestown, IN. 2 brothers; James (Lynn) Schofield of Camden, MI and William (Sandy) Schofield of Bellevue, NE. 7 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son; David Schofield. a sister; Rose Honaker. 2 brothers; Frank Schofield and Ralph Schofield.
Dallas was a U.S. Veteran, serving in the U.S. Airforce for 36 years and the U.S. Army for 4 years.
He was a member of the Mt.Victory and Ada V.F.W.
He was the Veterans Service Officer in Kenton for several years .
Dallas enjoyed working outside, reading, traveling and fishing and camping in his younger years.
Memorial donations may be made to any Veterans organization chosen by the donor.
Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020