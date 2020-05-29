Dan Penix
MARION - Dan Penix, age 74 of Marion, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
Dan was born on August 19, 1945 in Salyersville, KY, the son of John Marvin and Emma Jean (Williams) Penix. In 1964 Dan graduated from River Valley High School and then attended The Ohio State University where he received his associate's degree.
Dan was united in marriage to his soulmate, Judith Earl, on May 22, 1965 and recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.
He was a dedicated employee of Whirlpool Corporation. He began his career there working on the assembly line and worked his way up to Manager of Manufacturing, retiring with 35 years of service.
He will forever be remembered for his love of River Valley sports and The Ohio State University Buckeyes. He and Judy enjoyed many games at the "Shoe" and will treasure those memories always. Dan volunteered, for many years, at River Valley supporting the youth baseball league and also was active with the Marion Youth Football league. He freely gave of his time to many organizations that he championed; he served on the River Valley School Board, MARCA Board of Directors, Friendship Parish Board and was a faithful parishioner of the Claridon United Methodist Church. In his free time, Dan loved the water and casting a fishing line provided him hours of entertainment and relaxation. He also had a fondness for classic cars and enjoyed attending car shows. Above all, Judy, John, and his granddaughters were his greatest treasure and proudest achievement.
He is survived by his devoted wife Judith (Earl) Penix; proud father of John (Mary) Penix of Mountain View, CA; beloved grandfather of Adri, Josie and Genie; uncle of Kim Jesson, Brenda (Billy) Duff and Amanda (Andy) Darling; also surviving, his special cousin, Orene Miller.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Penix.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11AM at Claridon Cemetery; Pastor Terry Burkhardt will be officiating; Celebration of Dan's life will be hosted by his family and will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Claridon United Methodist Church.
The Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to be serving the Penix family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in Marion Star from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.