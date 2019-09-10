|
Dana R. Kramp, 61, of Marion, died peacefully Sunday afternoon at his home.
He was born February 26, 1958 in Marion to Warren Ross and Janet I. (Adams) Kramp, his mom survives in Marion, Dana was also preceded in death by a sister: Terrie Newsome and two nephews: Chad and Tim Cobb.
He was a 1976 graduate of the Elgin High School, where he had success at cross country and track. Dana was retired from the Whirlpool Corp. after 34 years of service. He loved nothing more than a long ride on his Harley-Davidson and taking care of his animals. Dana was very talented handyman, being able to fix most anything.
Surviving along with his mom are his siblings: Loretta (Sam) Gast and Dale Kramp, both of Marion, nieces and nephews: Sarah (Michael) Leonard, Cory Gast, Joshua (Amy) Kramp, Dustin (Mia) Kramp and Rebekah Polley, step-children: Toni (Tim) Robinson, Tabitha (Joe) Perry and Toy (Nathan Riddle) Jackson, former wife: Kim Bos of Marion and special friends: Dave (Jamie) Courtney of Marion.
Funeral services will be held Friday September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Marion First Church of the Nazarene, Dr. David Wilson and Dr. Steve Estep will officiate. Friends may call at the church Thursday afternoon September 12, 2019 from 2-5 pm, private family burial will take place in the LaRue Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion First Church of the Nazarene at 233 W. Church St, Marion, OH 43302 and or the OhioHealth Hospice at 278 Barks Rd W, Marion, OH 43302
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 10, 2019