|
|
Daniel A. Scheitler
Wirt - An avid outdoorsman Daniel A. Scheitler, 58 of Wirt, MN and formerly of Marion, OH on August 24, 2019l lost his 7 month battle with Leukemia, surrounded by his loving family.
Dan was born July 14, 1961 to Harold and Shirley (Potts) Scheitler. He met the love of his life Nancy Scheitler who just happened to be "the girl; next door" in 1985. Together they spent 34 years making memoriesand building their dreams board by board.
Dan enjoyed watching and feeding the wildlife from his living room door, hunting and fishing, every chance he had and spending time with his family.
Dan was a jack-of-all trades, a very talented contractor, welder and wildly capable of building anything.
Dan will be missed by his loving wife Nancy Scheitler, Daughter Camera Holycross, Son Larry (Jennifer) Jordan, His sisters Cathy (Mark) Gebby, Debbie (Jeff) Schanno, Cindy (Chris) Godwin, many Grandchildren, Nieces & Nephews, Great Nieces & Nephews, who he loved dearly.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents, son Daniel A. Scheitler Jr.
A Celebration of Life, will be held at a later time. Donations may be made to his wife directly to help with expences.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 6, 2019