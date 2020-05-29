Dr. Daniel D. Garner
Dr. Daniel D. Garner

Dr. Daniel D. Garner, 72, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side. A native of Scioto County, Ohio, Dan was the son of Merwin and Lola McGlone Garner. Dan earned his BA in Chemistry from David Lipscomb College, and his PhD in Medicinal Chemistry from the Univ. of Tenn. He was the Chief of the Forensic Science Lab of the ATF from 1973-1987, followed by President of Cellmark Diagnostics in Germantown, MD from 1987-1998. Never one to slow down, Dan returned to Washington, DC as Chief of the Forensic Services Section-Criminal Div. for the DOJ, from 1999-2012, and then to Pres. and CEO of Houston Forensic Science Center, in Houston, TX. He was a world renowned Forensic Scientist, holding many significant positions, and will be remembered for his knowledge and insight. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his sister, Christiene Hickerson.

The family will receive friends 3-7:00 PM, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the family home with Craig Hearne officiating. Burial will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.

Dan is survived by his wife of 51 years and 11 months, Jeanne Dray Garner; his daughter Kelly Garner Kilroy, and husband Donald; son Matthew Dray Garner, and wife Patricia; along with his brothers Richard and Donald; and his sister Wilma Garner Phillips. He also leaves behind his five wonderful grandchildren, Nathan, Jacob, Jack, Mattie, and Faith.

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is honored to assist the Garner Family.




Published in Marion Star from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Condolences to Jeanne and family. Dan was a classmate, best friend and brother in spirit.
Dick Yeoman
Friend
