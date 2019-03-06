|
|
Daniel D. McPeek
Marion - Daniel D. McPeek, age 77, passed away at home after fighting the good fight on March 4, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1942 to the late Lewis D. and Ella M. (Foos) McPeek here in Marion. As a graduate of Harding High School, he continued his life by falling in love and marrying his sweetheart Donna I. Dall on February 3, 1962. They had 57 precious years together.
Daniel worked for 36 and a half years for Ohio Edison as a Lineman, giving them reliable service his entire tenure. In his spare time, Dan enjoyed motorcycling - especially riding his Harleys. He also enjoyed swimming in the backyard pool with family and friends. He enjoyed "puttering" around the house doing repair and painting. He was "Mr. Fix-it."
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, and two siblings Lewis McPeek, Jr. and Rita Graham.
Those who will miss him tremendously will be his wife Donna, his two daughters Elizabeth "Libby" Hall of Marion, Diana (Michael) Lemley of Lewis Center; his five grandchildren Jeremy, Aaron, Katie, Juliette, and Andrew.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to the special nurses Karen, Sharon, Mattie, and Judy of Heartland Hospice who cared for Daniel throughout his illness.
The family would like to invite friends and family to calling hours from 6 pm - 8 pm Friday March 8, 2019 at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. in Marion. The service will be on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home, with the burial following at Marion Cemetery.
For those who would like to give a memorial donation, please contribute to Heartland Hospice of Marion in the name of Daniel McPeek. Online contributions may be given through www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 6, 2019