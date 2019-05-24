Daniel H. "Dan" Little



Marion - Daniel H. "Dan" Little, age 72, of Marion, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Marion General Hospital.



On March 12, 1947, Dan was born in Marion, Ohio, one of three children of the late John David and Helen Ruth (Risch) Little. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1965.



Shortly following graduation, Dan married his sweetheart, Eileen Foos, on September 1, 1965. Together they shared fifty three loving years of marriage.



In 1966, Dan was drafted to serve his country for two years in the U.S. Army, a veteran of the Vietnam War.



Upon his honorable discharge, Dan returned home to Marion, where he worked for 14 years on the Erie Lackawanna and Conrail Railroads. He then worked as a machinist at the Marion Forge Plant of Sypris Solutions, formerly known as the Dana Corporation, retiring in 2005.



With a love for the outdoors, Dan always enjoyed any chance to go hunting and fishing. He hunted on his own property, and he loved going fishing for Muskie with his son in the Clear Fork Reservoir.



A dedicated family man, Dan cherished every moment spent with his wife, son, and grandchildren. He was especially proud to become a grandfather, and loved holding his grandchildren.



Dan will be missed by his beloved wife, Eileen Little of Marion; son, Lucas (Kelly) Little of Marion; two grandchildren: Hunter and Rylee Little; mother, Helen Little of Mansfield; two siblings: Marie (Tom) Frasz of Mansfield, and David Little of Marion; and several nieces and nephews.



Services will be observed privately by his family at his graveside in Caledonia Cemetery.



On behalf of his family they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the caring Intensive Care Unit group at Marion General Hospital, and to everyone at the Community Healthcare Center for everything they did for Eileen.



Due to his love of children and the great outdoors, memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital or the Ohio DNR.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Dan's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on May 24, 2019