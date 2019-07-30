Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel L. Cross


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel L. Cross Obituary
Daniel L. Cross

Iberia - Daniel Linwood Cross, age 80 of Iberia, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 8, 1939 to the late Arthur and Clara (Jordan) Cross in Fort Payne, Alabama.

He is survived by his sons Bryan (Debi) Cross, Russell (Dawn) Cross, and Myles (Frances E.) Cross; his half-brother Arthur Cross; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as several brothers and sisters.

Friends and family may gather to honor Daniel's memory on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now