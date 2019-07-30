|
|
Daniel L. Cross
Iberia - Daniel Linwood Cross, age 80 of Iberia, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 8, 1939 to the late Arthur and Clara (Jordan) Cross in Fort Payne, Alabama.
He is survived by his sons Bryan (Debi) Cross, Russell (Dawn) Cross, and Myles (Frances E.) Cross; his half-brother Arthur Cross; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as several brothers and sisters.
Friends and family may gather to honor Daniel's memory on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.
Published in the Marion Star on July 30, 2019