Daniel Schroll
LaRue - Daniel Schroll, 94 of LaRue, died peacefully Wednesday 27, 2019 at his home.
He was born September 19, 1924 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Wilson Henry and Elsie (Brammer) Schroll. Dan was the last of his 18 brothers and sisters. He was also preceded in death by one son: Danny Schroll
Dan was veteran of the Navy, serving on the USS North Carolina during WWII. He worked over 40 years at Quaker Oats in Marion, retiring in 1986. He attended the Marion First Church of The Nazarene for over 30 years.
When he was able, he enjoyed deer hunting, attending the reunions in Wilmington, N.C. for the USS North Carolina Assn. He also enjoyed going to the Quaker Oats retirees get togethers.
Dan always took pride in taking care of his property and was known to make a very good spaghetti.
He also loved spending time with his grandkids.
On July 25, 1970 he married Shirley (Burbaugh) and she survives, also surviving are his children: Jay (Sandy) Bowles of Lewistown, Scott (Brenda) Bowles of Corpus Christi, Texas, Teri (Steve) Duprey of Prospect, Joy Preston of LaRue and Julie Bowles of Toledo.
Grandchildren: Bradley, Wesley and Owen Schroll, Jason (Philis) Spencer, Chad Sawyer, Crystal Bowles, Jaleen (Randy) Amerine, Brandy Newell, Michelle (Lucas) Waltzer, Brandon (Vickie) Bowles, Chad Spitzer and Matt Seigler
10 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday April 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Dr. David Wilson will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, there will be Military Honors conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm at the funeral home in LaRue.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion First Church of the Nazarene at 233 W Church St, Marion, OH 43302
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at Welcome - Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 30, 2019