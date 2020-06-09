Danielle Nicole Bentley
Marion - Danielle Nicole Bentley, age 32, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
On June 20, 1987, Danielle was born in Seneca County, Ohio. She was raised in Marion by her parents, Debra (LaVette) Bentley and Louis Bentley Jr. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 2005. She furthered her education at Marion Technical College and online with Strayer University.
Danielle worked at the Residential Home Association of Marion (RHAM), where she enjoyed taking care of their residents.
Full of spunk and energy, Danielle loved to go swimming, skating, fishing, and playing softball. She also had a huge heart for animals.
Most important of all to Danielle was her seven year old daughter, Zemira. She was her world. She also was looking forward to marrying her fiancé, Charles Laser, this coming September.
Very outgoing, Danielle was always the life of the party. She also kept everyone laughing with her funny sense of humor.
She will be dearly missed by her fiancé, Charles Laser; daughter, Zemira Bentley Prude; parents: Debra and Louis Bentley Jr.; birth mother, Shirley Bennett; half sisters: Tiffany Hoff Bauer, Tammy Smith, Tonya Stewart, and Geneva Moore, whom she recently connected with; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a special friend who was like a daughter to her, Madison Fox.
Danielle was preceded in death by her birth father, Albert Moore.
Her family will greet friends from 4 - 6 pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will be observed privately by her family to ensure safe social distancing. Friends are welcome to watch her services via live stream on the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/) on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, starting at 6 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church, 437 Park St., Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Danielle's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.