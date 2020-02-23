|
Danny Durkin
LaRue - Danny C. Durkin, age 71, of LaRue, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February
21, 2020 at 3:12am at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Danny was born on December 25, 1948 in Kenton, Ohio, to Willard "Bud" and Dorothy J. (Needles) Durkin, both of whom are deceased. He married Pat A. Staadt on June 18, 1971 in Dunkirk, Ohio and she survives.
He is also survived by his children: Deanne R. (John) Thomas of Findlay, Michael P. Durkin of Alexandria, Tammy E. (Kurt) Alspach of Marseilles, Melinda R. Durkin of LaRue. 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, along with a brother, Kevin (Kathy) Durkin of Morral.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother who died in infancy, and 2 great grandchildren, Eilieen Stutz, and Ethan Buell.
Danny graduated for Upper Sandusky High School in 1967 and went on to work at Whirlpool in Marion for 48 years, retiring as a maintenance technician.
He was a retired assistant fire chief for the Marseilles Volunteer Fire Department, retiring after 50 years. Danny was also one of the first group of EMT's to serve Wyandot County.
For hobbies, Danny enjoyed following the Browns, Indians, and Buckeyes. He always said his favorite team was whoever was playing against Michigan.
He also enjoyed mowing, fiddling and fixing things around the house, and fishing with his grandchildren.
Funeral services for Danny C. Durkin will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, February 27, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Fehl Cemetery.
Visitations will be held on Wednesday, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.
The family would prefer casual attire and a shirt of one of his favorite teams for the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marseilles Vol. Fire Department and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020