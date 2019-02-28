Darlene J. Underwood



MORRAL - Darlene J. Underwood, age 63 of Morral, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.



Darlene was born on July 15, 1955 in Marion, the daughter of Leo and Francis Marie (Everly) Large.



On October 2, 1976, Darlene was united in marriage to her soul mate, Bruce Underwood.



She worked for the Fulfillment Corporation for over 20 years. From there, Darlene found her true calling as a caregiver for home health care. Darlene was a warm and gracious woman. Those she served took to her right away and were comforted by her presence.



Darlene had a quick wit and easily filled a room with her incredible personality. People were drawn to her and she had a way of bringing out the very best in others and making them feel at ease. She may have been small in stature, at 5' 3/4", but she was mighty. She was tremendously proud of her family and always put their needs before her own. Her grandchildren and great granddaughter were her greatest joy and she could often be found playing with them, especially video games.



She is survived by her devoted husband, Bruce Underwood; her beloved children: Sherry (Chris White) Jackson and Travis Underwood; grandchildren: Lynsey Jackson and Sydney Jackson; great granddaughter Nataley Thomas; siblings: Harley (the late Rosie) Large, Pam (the late Jack) Brown and Leah (Gene) Abrams; brother-in-law John Taylor and also several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Darlene is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Barbara Edwards, Beverly Taylor, and Dallas Large.



Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 10AM to 12Noon; Funeral service will immediately follow at 12Noon.



Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 10AM to 12Noon; Funeral service will immediately follow at 12Noon. Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 28, 2019