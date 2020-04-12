|
|
Darlene Louise Higgins
Meeker - Darlene Louise Higgins, age 85 of Meeker, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky, OH.
Darlene was born on July 18, 1934 to the late Oscar and Nadine (Nusser) Lowry in Marion, OH. On January 6, 1954, she married Roger M. Higgins in Meeker, OH.
Darlene graduated from the Meeker High School Class of 1952. She worked for Johnston Supply for 34 years as a billing clerk. Darlene was a member of the Meeker United Methodist Church, Meeker United Methodist Women and past president of the Meeker United Methodist Church Memorial Committee. Also, she was a member of the Black Swamp Driving Club. She loved to cook, garden and especially sing! Darlene was known for her famous homemade pies, home cooking and canning. She won many ribbons at the Marion County Fair for her cooking. She will truly be missed by family and friends.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her brother: Gary Lowry; her sister-in-law: Virginia Scranton; her brothers-in-law: Richard Tyler, Gary Heller and Paul Cocherl
Those who will cherish her memories include her husband of 66 years: Roger M. Higgins of Meeker, OH; her son: Roger W. Higgins of Meeker, OH; her sisters: Margaret Cocherl of Meeker, OH and Judy Heller of Big Island, OH; her sisters-in-law: Patricia Higgins and Evelyn Lowry; her brother-in-law: Ben F. Higgins; many nieces and nephews; and special beloved friends: Ernest Hunsicker and Pam and Richard Tobin.
There will be a private family service and graveside at this time. The family will be having a Celebration of Life Service at a later time. Donations may be given in Darlene's memory to the Meeker United Methodist Church (MUMC) Memorial Fund at 6630 Main Street Meeker, Marion, Ohio 43302. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020