|
|
Darlene May "Gogo" Hickman, 73, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born in Kenton, Ohio on May 15, 1946, to the late Robert E. and Edith (Wood) Hickman Sr. She was a Ridgedale High School graduate with the class of 1964, and worked at North Central Mental Health Services where she retired after 38 years. After growing up on her family farm Darlene moved to Columbus, Ohio in her early twenties. In Columbus Darlene created her own life, working extremely hard to provide for her family. She unconditionally and passionately cared for her family, and is known by others for her fiery yet loving spirit. Darlene had a strong sense of good and evil, always using her voice to stand up for what was right. She was happiest when she was cooking and baking, she was talented and original in her recipes, extracting much joy in pleasing the stomachs of coworkers, family and friends. Her reputation is preceded by her many awards from "cook-offs", and a cookbook that she compiled for charity.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her older brother and sister-in-law Robert (Buck) Hickman Jr. and Sue Hickman, older brother Hubert (Dick) Hickman, and younger sister and brother-in-law Pamela Jo and Larry Blair.
Surviving are her loving family, twin brother: Douglas Hickman, children: Teresa (Gary Andre) Simon, Michael "Tony" Dane, grandchildren: Hilary (Jeremy) Harper, Hannah Simon, and Blake Andre, great grandchildren: Jeremy Harper Jr., Destiny Harper, Haley Gardner, Vayda Harper, and Myles Harper, 11 nieces and nephews, their spouses, many great nieces and nephews, and special friends Brenda and Jerry Cochrun.
Darlene, affectionately known as "Gogo" by her family, was proud to be close with all of her grandchildren, leaving memories they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. She is the family light and anchor and will be greatly missed. Gogo is remembered as a strong and courageous warrior for her loved ones.
Friends may call on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Jerry Spears Funeral Home from 2-5 pm, where funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at 2693 W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43204, burial will follow at La Rue Cemetery, La Rue, Ohio. There will be a gathering to celebrate Darlene's life at the La Rue United Methodist Church following the graveside committal. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darlene's memory may be made to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.
Published in the Marion Star on July 4, 2019