Darlene Schaadt
Harpster - Alice Darlene Schaadt, age 73 of Harpster, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at
Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
Darlene was born on October 23, 1946 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to Dwight M. and Alice M. (Park) Cottrell, both of whom are deceased. She married John F. Schaadt on July 3, 1965 in the Harpster United Methodist Church and he survives.
She is survived by a son Steven Schaadt of Harpster, and Lisa (Doug Kelly) Bricely of Upper Sandusky. 6 grandchildren: Anthony Schaadt, Stevee Schaadt, Maegan (Josh) Bentley, Taelor (Dylan) Watson, Courtney Bricely, and Jaret Bricely and 2 step grandchildren, Caitlin (Matt) Wetherell and Jack Kelly, along with 6 great grandchildren, Zooey, Hawk, Sophia, Levi, Caroline, and Alice.
Darlene is also survived by 3 sisters: Joyce Cox of Harpster, Lu Gierhart of South Lyon, Michigan, and Paulette (Robert) McDonald of Wyandot, Ohio.
She was a 1964 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and went on to graduate from the The Ohio State Beauty Academy in Marion. Her first job was with Fantastique Salon in Marion for 5 years. She then moved on as the secretary for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky where she served for 26 years before accepting her current position with the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion as the business manager and secretary.
She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and former member of St. Paul's where she taught Sunday School, served as a Luther League advisor, and was a member of the Women of St. Paul's.
She also was the co-director the Christian Food Center in Upper Sandusky.
Darlene served on Harpster Village Council for many years and also served as a 4-H leader and helped with the Junior Fair.
She enjoyed in later years following the Cleveland Indians, and will be remembered for her love of her family, especially her grandkids and great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Darlene Schaadt will be held at 7:00pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion with Rev. Mark Schuring officiating.
Visitations will be held on Wednesday at the church from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.
The family asks that all those in attendance follow the CDC guidelines with masks and social distancing.
Also the service will be streamed online for those unable to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Food Pantry and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
