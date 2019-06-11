Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Darrel "Tom" Persinger


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darrel "Tom" Persinger Obituary
Darrel "Tom" Persinger

Marion - Darrel "Tom" Persinger, age 77, of Marion, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Tom entered into this world on July 2, 1941 to the late Claude and Maude (McKim) Persinger in Agosta, OH. On May 4, 1963 in Marion, OH, he married the love of his life, Jane McGowan.

Tom truly enjoyed his work as contractor, owning his business "Persinger Contracting" for 56 years. He personally worked on many historic buildings, schools, and family homes throughout Marion. Tom also previously worked for the Erie Railroad, Marion County Sheriff's office, and ITT Telecom. He also enjoyed tending to his tomato garden each spring. Tom was the definition of a true family man. He adored his grandchildren and you could always find him supporting them at their various sporting events. His classic style, whole-hearted hellos, and comforting embrace will be missed by all who loved him.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Maude Persinger; his brothers: Claude "Jr" Persinger, Richard "Dick" Persinger, George Persinger, Gerald Persinger and Robert Persinger; his sisters: Betty Arndt, Geneva Manring, Barbara Morgan, Miriam Reed, Helen Schwartz, Nilah Trovas and Caroline Johnson.

Those who will cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years: Jane Persinger of Marion, OH; his daughters: Kaye Persinger of Marion, OH, Marsha (Tyler) Persinger-Mills of Delaware, OH and Rhea (Mike) Phillians of Marion, OH; his sisters: Shirley Scheitler and Dorothy Hughes; his seven grandchildren: Thomas Dickson, Aris Quatkemeyer, Michaela Klingel, Noel Dickson, Eliza Phillians, Tate Morgan, and Mitchel Phillians; plus 6 great grandchildren.

Friends and family may come to honor Tom's life on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 starting at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be given by donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 11, 2019
