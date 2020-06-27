Darrell F. Gerfen
Prospect - Darrell F. Gerfen, a true family man, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Riverside United Methodist Hospital. Darrell was 79 years old and lived most of his life in Prospect, Ohio.
Darrell was born in Marion, Ohio on December 22, 1940 to the late Benjamin
"Franklin" and Dorothy Marjorie (Benzler) Gerfen. Darrell attended Prospect High School graduating in 1958 and later attended The Ohio State University earning his Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science.
Shortly after graduating from Prospect High School, Darrell married the late Janet Marie Schwaderer on March 27, 1960. The two shared 57 years together, loving their large family and tending to the family farm. Janet passed away March 12, 2017.
Darrell worked for many years at Ohigro, BF Goodrich, Straflex and Parker Hanafin, but his true calling was working his more than 400 acres of farm land where he raised hogs and shorthorn cattle. In 1958, Darrell was on the winning team at The National FFA General Livestock judging team at The American Royal in Kansas City. The same year, he won The Grand and Reserve Champion Steer at The Marion County Fair and was the Star Record Keeper for the State of Ohio.
Darrell was the past director of the Prospect Farmers Exchange, and was a proud member of The Prospect's Lions Club. Darrell enjoyed his time spent as a 4-H, FFA and Marion County Fair Advisor. He was also a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma Fraternity and enjoyed spending time with the Prospect Senior Citizens. Being a man of faith, Darrell was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Marion.
Darrell will be missed by children, Steven (Kimberly) Gerfen of Marion, David (Deborah) Gerfen of Prospect, and Lorri (Mark) Hoffman of Richwood; grandchildren, Danielle (Andy) Landon, Megan (Lane) Addison, Tyler Kaufman, Kayla Gerfen, Clay Gerfen, Nole Gerfen, Patrick (Shannon) Hopkins, Michael Hopkins, and Shawn Hopkins, great-grandchildren, Avery, Rhett, David and a baby girl on the way.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Dorothy; wife, Janet; and son, Darrell Eugene "Punky" Gerfen.
Private family services will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel on Monday, June 29, 2020 and may be viewed at 11 am by logging onto https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/. Pastor Ed Wahl will officiate and burial will follow next to his wife in Prospect Cemetery where friends are welcome to join in celebration of Darrell's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Darrell's honor to Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Rd, Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Darrell's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.