Dave Loyer
Marion - Dave Loyer, age 60, of Marion, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.
On August 19, 1959, Dave was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of Mary E. (Heiby) Loyer and the late Harold "Dick" Loyer. He graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 1977. He furthered his education, completing schooling at the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo.
In addition to helping his father on the family farm, Dave worked as a meat cutter at Riffle Creek Meat Shop and Michael's Steakhouse. He also worked for many years in the meat department at Meijer's in Marion, always bringing home the best cuts of meat to share with his family.
While working at Michael's Steakhouse, Dave found a special connection with one of his manager's, Suzzann "Sue" Shultz. They were married on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1995, and they have cherished every day of their twenty five years of marriage together.
After his father Dick's passing just days after their wedding in 1995, Dave proudly took over all the responsibilities on the family farm. He farmed their land for over fifty years, until an infection nearly took his life in 2016.
Very faithful, Dave was a lifelong member of the Peace Community United Church of Christ in Waldo. Every year he looked forward to their ice cream socials, where he was a pro at scooping and testing the ice cream. He also served several terms as a Richland Township Trustee, and served on their Zoning Commission for many years.
Having a green thumb, Dave enjoyed tending to his large vegetable and flower gardens every year. Even after his illness in 2016, you couldn't stop him from planting his garden. He would use his cane to dig rows to plant his seeds. From there, he would put his vegetables to good use, pairing them with something amazing he would cook on this favorite smoker. He tested many recipes on his smoker, all of which his family loved, and they were especially fond of his candied ribs.
Outside of the farm, Dave was an avid golfer, hitting the links at Kings Mill and Green Acres every chance he got. He was a huge Rolling Stones fan, and his daughter, Genevieve, will forever cherish seeing them in concert together. He also loved his Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns.
Always up for an adventure, Dave and Sue loved traveling much of the United States together, making precious memories all along the way. One of their favorite excursions, was their annual trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, to visit his best friend since elementary school and attended meat cutting school together, Todd Neimeister. They visited and hiked all around Las Vegas, hitting the Apex, Zion National Park, Mt. Charleston, Death Valley, the Red Rock Mountains and on and on.
Dave was a very kind and loving soul, who cherished his family, friends, and his furry companion, Joey. He truly was "the best husband, father, grandpa, and son," his family could have asked for. He also will be remembered his love of reading, and he could talk to you for hours on end about most any subject.
He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Sue Loyer; daughter, Genevieve Loyer; mother, Mary Loyer; step children: Amy Tanner, and Shawn (Tonya) Werley; four grandchildren: Hayden and Corbin Willis, and Samantha and Andrew Werley; a great-grandson, Royce; and his furry canine companion, Joey.
Including his father, Dave was preceded in death by his sister, Deb Loyer; and an infant brother, Steven Loyer.
His family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, February 20, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be held at 10:30 am on Friday at the Peace Community United Church of Christ (address below), Marion, with Rev. Joel Fetter officiating. Burial will follow in Waldo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Community United Church of Christ, 4061 Columbus-Sandusky Rd S, Marion, OH 43302.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020