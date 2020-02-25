Resources
David Alan Clarke

MARION - David Alan Clarke, age 64 of Marion, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

David is survived by his children: Chris (Tiffany) Clarke, Elizabeth (Edward) Eckard and Kimberly Clarke; siblings: Mark, Thomas, and Paul (Jackie) Clarke, Joyce (Joe) Emberton, and Diane (Dave) Schlosser, grandchildren Noah Eckard, Adah Clarke, Zoe Clarke, Tessa Clarke and soon-to-be Symona Clarke. His beloved dog Lady will also miss him dearly.

David is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lorrie Clarke and infant grandson Gregory Clarke.

His family will greet friends from 4PM to 7PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 374 W. Center St. Marion; Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 N Main St. Marion at 10AM. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati 45249 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM, friends may gather at the front gate between 11:30-11:50AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, or St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Rd, Cincinnati, 45215

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve David's family. You may express your condolences by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
