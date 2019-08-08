|
|
David Allen Kirk
MARION - David Allen Kirk, age 54 of Marion, passed away at his home on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Dave was born on July 29, 1965 in Marion, the son of James D. and Peggy (Dennis) Kirk. He graduated from Marion Catholic High School in the class of 1983. He worked for over 28 years at Wyandot, Inc.
Dave proudly served his country in the United States Army for over 5 years.
He loved the fall time of the year because it meant BIG Ten Football. Of course his favorite team was the Ohio State University Buckeyes, but as long as all the Big Ten teams did well it was a good Saturday. He also was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to watch Jeff Gordon until he retired from racing. One of Dave's favorite ways to relax was to sit on the front porch and listen to his favorite music. Above all, Dave's pride and joy was his family, especially his granddaughters whom he adored.
He is survived by his children: Amanda (James) Gattshall and Allen Kirk, their mother, Donna Kirk; granddaughters: Madison, Aubree and Aya Gattshall; siblings: Jim (Deb) Kirk, Tom Kirk and Beth (Dana) Dillinger and step-mother Kathy Kirk.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents; sister Kathie Ossing and nephew Ryan Dillinger.
Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 1PM to 6PM with a prayer service at 1PM; A graveside service will be Saturday at 10AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, family and friends may gather there at 9:45AM. The family encourages everyone to wear their favorite Buckeye clothing to Dave's graveside service.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Kirk family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 8, 2019