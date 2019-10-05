|
David Arther Bright
Roswell, NM - On Saturday, September 28, 2019, David Arther Bright, surrounded by his family, passed away in his home in Roswell, NM at the age of 67.
Born November 24, 1951 to the late Walter and Edna (Pool) Bright in Galion, OH.
He is survived by his children, Sara (Kenneth) Wright, Nangel (Roy) Lawson, and Clifford (Julie) Bright; grandchildren, Austin, Nicole, Malachi, Trenton, Isaiah, Lucius, Caspian, Kiria, Joseph, Zylen, Eli, and Lincoln; siblings, Lynn, Wayne, Connie, Walter Jr., and James; and his former wife, Regina.
He is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce, Debra, and Cindy; and brother, Garey.
Per David's wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial held in his honor at a later date
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 5, 2019