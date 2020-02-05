|
David C. Ehret
Richwood - David C. Ehret, 91, of Richwood, died peacefully Monday evening February 3, 2020 in Marion.
He was born May 16, 1928 on Carter Road in Jackson Township to the late Howard and Lura (Love) Ehret, he was also preceded in death by two sisters: Dorothy Schurch and Alice Ellis and an infant brother and sister.
Dave was a 1946 graduate of Richwood High School. He was retired from the Whirlpool Corp. in 1990 after over 34 years of service. He was a man of faith and member of the Grace Baptist Church in Marion. Dave had served his community as a Jackson Township Trustee for 24 years. He was also a proud lifelong farmer.
On April 12, 1953 at the First Church of the Nazarene Church in Marion, he married Donna R. (Davis) and she survives. Also surviving are their children: Charles (Shelly) Ehret of Richwood, Sally (Lloyd) Baker of Proctorville, Mary Ehret of Richwood, James (Karen) Ehret of Norwalk, Paul (Patty) Ehret of Marion, Betty (Brian) Frey of Bellefontaine, grandchildren: Chuck (Jennifer) Ehret, David (Ginger) Baker, Martha (Matthew) Hogge, Dylon Ehret, Tiarra Ehret, Jeff (Courtney) Davis, Jeffrey (Kara) Frey, Brandon (Ashley) Frey, great grandchildren: Kalynne Ehret, Kennedy Ehret, Lauren Baker, Marley Baker, Zane Baker, Winters Hogge, Madeline Claire Hogge, Maddison Davis, Emmerson Davis, Krewe Frey, Kinsley Frey, Benson Frey, Keagan Frey.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Joyce's Angels, as well as Holly, their caregivers for the last several years.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Nicholas Worden will officiate, burial will follow in the Price Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Grace Baptist Church at 1560 Marion-Marysville Rd, Marion, OH 43302
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020