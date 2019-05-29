David C. Hoffman



Marion - David C. Hoffman, age 68, of Marion, OH, passed away early Friday morning, May 24, 2019, at Heritage Village of Clyde, from Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Diseases.



David was born in Fremont on November 21, 1950, to the late George F. and Margaret L. (Hawk) Hoffman. Dave married Janet Miller on June 28, 1980. They were married six years and divorced. He later married Kathie L. (Lee) on October 20, 1990. Kathie preceded him in death on July 22, 2018. They were happily married for over 27 years.



David is a 1969 graduate of Marion Catholic High School. In 1970, he joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Lackland AFB in Texas, Keesler AFB in Mississippi, and Goodfellow AFB in Texas. In 1971, he was stationed at Karamürsel, Turkey where he was in the common defense installation with Tuslog Detachment 94.



In the Air Force, David was a Morse Intercept Operator, Non-Morse Wide Band Intercept Operator, and worked with the Department of Defense and National Security Agency. He held the rank of Sergeant upon his Honorable Discharge in 1973.



Utilizing the G.I. Bill, David graduated with honors with his Associates in Electronics Technology from DeVry's Ohio Institute of Technology in Columbus. He then relocated to San Diego, California where he worked for several years with Linkabit Corporation, building equipment for the jet propulsion laboratory, which was used for the Viking Spacecraft missions to Mars.



In 1977, Dave moved back to Ohio and began his nearly 40-year career with the Whirlpool Corporation in Marion as an assembler and electronics technician. When the electronics department was farmed out of the Marion Division, David served the remainder of his career as a conveyor attendant in the press room.



Dave's hobbies and interests included amateur radio, computers, photography (especially vintage airplanes), researching NASA and space history, camping, bicycling, and writing poetry. As a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League, Dave held an extra class amateur radio licensure, Silent Key (KA8EEJ).



David is survived by his three siblings, Dean (Nancy) Hoffman of Marion, Peggy (Gary) Trestain of Tennessee, and Mary Jo (Mike) Foos of Gibsonburg, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathie, first wife Janet, and siblings-in-law, Betty Dix and Shawn Dix.



David's family wishes to thank Cheri Harrod and the Marion YMCA's Parkinson's Delay the Disease classmates for their continued love and support, Hospice of Heartland for their comforting care, the nurses and aides at Heritage Village, Primrose, and Elmwood at the Shawhan, and Cheryl Miller, Mike Thiel, and Denny and Anna Stewart for their constant friendship. Without children, Dave and Kathie depended on the companionship of these special people.



David's family will greet friends from 2 - 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held there at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Bush and Elder Bryan White officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council.



Memorial donations may be made to the Marion YMCA Delay the Disease program (645 Barks Rd E, Marion 43302) or the MVA Church of Christ, (mva.churchcenter.com/giving, 947 Mt. Vernon Ave, Marion 43302), where David had recently found new and supportive friends.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve David's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on May 29, 2019