|
|
David Fischer
Caledonia - David Lee Fischer, 73, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from a prolonged illness. After graduating from Upper Arlington in 1965, he proudly served his county in the Vietnam War as an aircraft mechanic and pilot with the First Calvary Air Mobile division. A decorated combat veteran, David continued his dedication to service via the Ohio National Guard until 1985 while pursuing his passion of aeronautics in his career. David went on to work for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation in 2005 after 30 years of service as the head of aircraft maintenance for the State Highway Patrol.
David was proceeded in death by his mother, Ruth Ann Fischer (Moore), his father, Robert "Red" Earl Fischer, his mother-in-law Ruth Welcome Foos (Roberts), and his father-in-law Earl Eugene Foos. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Roberta Louise Fischer (Foos), his daughter, Melissa Ruth Metzger, his son-in-law Ray Metzger, two granddaughters, Alyxandra Nicole (Corbett) and Jocelyn Louise (Metzger), his great-granddaughter, Kora Lee (Wooten), three sisters, Denise O'Conner, Debbie Crowley, and Sue Kitchen, his brother, Dennis Fischer, and many nieces and nephews.
Per David's wishes, a small memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Caledonia United Methodist Church at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church or the Caledonia Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at timsonmelroy.com
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2020