Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
David H. Hammond Obituary
David H. Hammond

Marion - David H. Hammond, aged 77 of Marion, passed away peacefully at home with loving family at his side. He was born on September 29, 1941 in Jackson Ohio to his mother and father Hammond. After high school, David enlisted in the military. Afterwards he became a long-haul truck driver which he continued through his life. He married his final love Nancy L. (Boggs) Hammond on June 7, 2000 in Greenup, KY, who preceded him in death in 2008.

David was known for his love of NASCAR, especially following "the Intimidator" Dale Earnhardt. He was also a huge Michigan Wolverines fan, regularly watching the OSU/Michigan rivalry. He was also known for his sense of humor. He loved his family, and others knew it.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Francis Hammond.

He is survived by his son Steve (Michele Thomas) Messenger, his daughter Rhonda Piatt both of Marion; his sister Jane (Robert) DeLong; and his grandson Gerald Piatt, Jr.

The family is inviting friends and family for calling hours from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. The service will immediately follow at 1 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie in Brush Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 11, 2019
