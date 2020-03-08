|
|
David L. Arp
Marion - David L. Arp, age 67, of Marion passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 6:50 AM in the Marion General Hospital. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 3, 1952 to Thomas Arp and Bessie (Letner) Arp Lodge. His parents preceded him in death. Surviving are his wife; Crystal (Conner) Arp who he married in Crawford Co. on August 10, 2013, two sons; David A. Arp of Mt. Gilead, OH. and Thomas J. (Jodi) Arp of Marion, OH., a daughter; Michelle L. (Donald) Lewis of Marion, OH., four sisters; Betty MacNail of Marion, OH., Jean Jewell of Lafayette, GA., Barbara Hupp of Marysville, OH., & Carolyn Arp of Lakeland, FL., six grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and numerous nieces & nephews. David was preceded in death by two sisters; Judy Combee & Connie Bivens.
David served in the U.S. Army. He was a retired truck driver, last working for Saia Motor Freight. Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held in the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11:30 AM conducted by Rev. Greg Parkman with burial to follow in the Grand Prairie Cemetery. Donations in David's name may be made to the or to the Am. .
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020