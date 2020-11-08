David Lee McKinniss
LaRue - David Lee McKinniss, 57, of LaRue, died early Saturday morning November 7, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital.
He was born July 19, 1963 in Marion to Sheldon and Marji (Fabian) McKinniss and they survive in LaRue.
Dave was a dedicated volunteer for the Scioto Valley Fire Dept. in LaRue. E.M.S was a big part of Dave's life, he had worked many years for the former Stofcheck Ambulance Service, as a paramedic and manager. In recent years he had also worked as an instructor at the Tri-Rivers Career Center.
Dave loved his family, he helped on the family farm and always enjoyed family get togethers, birthdays and holidays.
He enjoyed camping with family and riding his motorcycle.
Surviving along with his parents are his children: Bob (Sara) McKinniss of LaRue, Danielle N. (Roy Hayes) McKinniss of Dayton, Maggie S. (Derek) Daniel of LaRue and Anna M. (Jacob) Beltz of Marion
Grandchildren: Koal, Maddy, Hannah, Bree, Faith, Destiny, Jack, Remington and Raylynn
Siblings: Steve (Gwyn) McKinniss and Sue Smith both of LaRue
His significant other: Mary Ross of LaRue
Sister in law: Melissa McKinniss of Nevada and numerous nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by a brother: Doug McKinniss
Public Graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Friday November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Fairview Cemetery near LaRue. Friends may call at a Drive-Thru calling hours Thursday from noon until 5:00 pm at the family farm, 10274 Windfall Rd., LaRue, Ohio 43332.
Memorial gifts may be made to the LaRue Firefighters Assn. 100 N. Front St. LaRue, Ohio 43332
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue is assisting the family
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
