David R. Abbott
David R. Abbott, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home.
David was born April 27, 1951 in Marion, Ohio to two loving, caring, and devout parents Richard and Margaret Abbott. Along with his parents, David is survived by 2 sisters Patricia (Bryan) Higley, Brevard, NC and Nancy (Tom) Howlett, Sweetwater, Texas; 2 brothers Ron (Cathy) Abbott, La Rue, Ohio and Mike (Malou) Abbott, San Angelo, Texas. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
David graduated from Pleasant High School in 1969 where he was involved in track and football. He later graduated from Marion Technical College with an AAS in Electrical/Electronics.
David worked with his father at different family businesses including Abbott&Co., Prospect, Ohio, Indian Mill Campground, Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and building and remodeling several houses. David also worked at Marion Power Shovel, Servex Electronics, and retired from The Timken Roller Bearing Company, Bucyrus, Ohio.
David served in the US Navy Data Systems. Was a life member of Amvets Post 777, Upper Sandusky, Ohio, past member of Wyandot Squares, and a past member of Central Christian Church, Marion, Ohio, where he was baptized.
David had a wonderful childhood and grew up in the best neighborhood in Marion. David was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and Indy Car fan. He loved watching golf on TV, but only tried playing golf one time.
David always believed that after all his debts and taxes were paid, as written in Deuteronomy 14:26, go out and party and have a good time.
Memorials may be made to the Central Christian Church, Marion, Ohio or the charity of the donor's choice
.
Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery at a later date.
.