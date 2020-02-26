|
|
David R. Mattix
New Bloomington - David R. Mattix age 70, of New Bloomington, died on Sunday February 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on August 9, 1949 to the late Donald and Louise (Weaver) Mattix. He married Bertha Wenig on August 19, 1973 and she survives in New Bloomington. He is also survived by his children David (Tracy) Mattix, Steven (Debra) Mattix and Jamie (John) Slaughterback, 5 grandchildren Julia, Lane & Emma Mattix and JJ and Jillian Slaughterback, and brothers Lawrence Mattix and Dennis (Donna) Mattix. He is preceded in death by his brother Carl Mattix.
David was a farmer.
He enjoyed fishing, guns, talking about farming and Jesus.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice of Marion, Marion County Veterans Service Organization or Glioblastoma Foundation in care of Affordable Cremation and Funeral Services of Ohio 1701 Marion Williamsport Road East Marion, OH 43302.
At the request of the family there will be no services.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020