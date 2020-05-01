|
Rev. David Raymond Aiken
Edison - Reverend David Raymond Aiken age 73 of Edison, OH, founder and president of the Central Ohio Association of Christian Broadcasters (COACB) TV 39 and Parker-Hannifin retiree, died peacefully at home, Wednesday, April 29th, 2020. David was a pastor of numerous churches and a minister for over 50 years. Many people would recognize him as the host and pastor on the Word of Truth television program and pastor of the My Community Church.
David was born to Jesse and Thelma (Lowe) Aiken in Rosman, N.C. on June 28th, 1946. His mother still survives in Marion, OH. David has one brother, Paul (Ramona) Aiken, of Prestonsburg, KY. David has one sister, Loretta Aiken, of Gainesville, GA.
David graduated from Pleasant High School in 1965. He enlisted in the army and pursued the field of critical communications. He was stationed in Germany for almost two years.
After being honorably discharged, David returned and married his long time sweetheart, Carolyn (Ratliff) Aiken who survives. He is also survived by three children Richard of Georgia, Stephen (Meggan) of Caledonia and Jonathan (Tori) of Caledonia were the result of this union. There are 7 grandchildren: Rachelle, Christopher, Chase, Kayleigh, Chloe, Andrew and Blake. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
David was one of the first squad members of the First Consolidated Volunteer Fire district in Caledonia, Ohio. David loved to travel and has been to all 50 states and multiple countries. He loved to garden and can his vegetables. David was a prepper and advised others to conserve food and become more self reliant.
David was passionate in his desire to build TV stations. He wanted to spread the gospel through television as far as he could. He built stations throughout central Ohio including stations in Marion, Columbus, Delaware, Ashland and Kenton. He helped others who had a similar desire by giving hands-on advice, equipment, and personal funds. His ministry was to reach out to others who needed Jesus Christ.
David's calling hours will be at TV 39, 1282 N. Main Street Marion, Ohio on May 6, 2020 from 12 noon to 1:00 pm. Social distancing will be practiced. A private funeral service for the family will be held at 1:30 pm. with Dr. Freddy Dutton presiding. The service will be aired live on TV 39 and streamed on the COACB YouTube and Facebook pages for those unable to attend. Burial will be in the North Canaan Cemetery in Edison, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Central Ohio Association of Christian Broadcasters to continue to carry on David's legacy.
David leaves a legacy to pursue visions, dreams, and passions to fulfillment. Most important of all was his love of Christ and helping others to see His importance in the hearts of men.
Published in the Marion Star from May 1 to May 2, 2020