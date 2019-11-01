Services
Timson Allen & Melroy Funeral Home
407 S. Main Street
Caledonia, OH 43314
(419) 845-2511
Resources
More Obituaries for David Staup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Staup

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Staup Obituary
David Staup

Marion - David Matthew Staup, age 52 of Marion, died Wednesday October 30, 2019 at home. David was born December 18, 1966 in Marion as the son of Robert Staup and Peggy Roush - Springer. His mother survives him in Caledonia. He is survived by his significant other, Bruce Riffle. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was also employed by Verizon/GTE where he was a supervisor with the Top Flight Team. David liked to read and enjoyed writing fiction novels. He was a Twitter fanatic and was a master manipulator on the computer. Besides his mother and significant other, David is survived by his daughters, Kayla (Josh) Detty, Alyssa Staup (Ashley High) and Courtney Staup (Garret Braddy). Six Grandchildren, one sister, Bobbi Ann Herriott. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard James Staup. He will be missed by his fur-kid Stripe. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Caledonia Cemetery. The Timson & Melroy Funeral Home are handling his arrangements. On line condolences may be expressed on line to www.timsonmelroy.com
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -