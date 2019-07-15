Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Resources
David W. Keirns


1948 - 2019
David W. Keirns Obituary
David W. Keirns

Marion - David W. Keirns age 70 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born October 27, 1948 in Galion, Ohio to the late Clarence and Juanita (Montgomery) Keirns.

On April 4, 1971 he married Esther (Cook) Keirns, she survives in Marion.

David was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1968-1974 as a Med Corpsman, where he received National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Sharpshooter (M-14).

He is survived by his wife, Esther Keirns of Marion, OH., his children, Kevin (Lori Stark) Keirns of Marion, OH., Lisa (Kenny Lumpkins) Keirns of Marion, OH., Kristi (Ryan Snyder) Philpot of Middletown, OH., three grandsons, Brandon (Tabby) Keirns of Marion, OH., Dylan Lumpkins of Marion, OH., Colin David Snyder of Middletown, OH., two brothers, Mike (Mel) Keirns of Bucyrus, OH., Steve (Linda) Keirns of Marion, OH., three sisters, Linda (Herb) Jordan of Marion, OH., Carol (Roy) Kline of Galion, OH., Lois (Mike) Richards of Delaware, OH., and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr, Lodhawala and Dr. Reier for their compassion and care.

Visitation for David will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 @ 10 am at the funeral home with Rev. Nathan McBeth officiating. Burial will be at Grand Prairie Cemetery, escorted by The Patriot Guard Riders with the Marion County Veterans Council conducting Military Honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 15, 2019
