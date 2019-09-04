|
|
Dean M. Hoffman
MARION - Dean McVey Hoffman, 71, of Marion, Ohio, succumbed to the effects of Alzheimer's on August 31, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.
Dean was born in Fremont on February 19, 1948, to the late George F. and Margaret L. (Hawk) Hoffman. After short stays in Green Springs and Columbus, the Hoffmans relocated to Marion where Dean lived for over 60 years.
He graduated from Marion Catholic High School in 1967. At Marion Catholic, he was a manager for the MCHS 1965 and 1966 state championship football teams and was also a successful wrestler under the coaching of Max Ross and Larry Holman.
While in high school, Dean helped make the Klondike Ice Cream Bars at the old Isaly Dairy Company in downtown Marion. Upon graduation, Dean went to United Electronics Institute in Cuyahoga Falls, the city where he met the love of his life, Nancy Lee Cundiff. They were married June 21, 1969 at St Eugene's Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
In 1968, Dean enlisted in the United States Air Force and served four years, during which time he was stationed at Chanute AFB in Rantoul, Illinois. He received the rank of Sergeant and served as an administrative specialist in the Chanute AFB Post Office.
Dean also received his welding certification from Hobart Welding School in Troy and subsequently worked for Steel Products in Stow. Dean then worked for over 35 years at the Whirlpool Corporation Marion Division, retiring in 2009. In his spare time, Dean enjoyed boating, fishing, working in the yard, and operating ham radio equipment. He was a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Dean is survived by his wife, Nancy, his children, Monta C. Hoffman and Steven G. Hoffman, and his grandchildren, Jacob Hoffman, Bryce Kincade, Leeah Hoffman, and Lincoln Murphy. He is also survived by two sisters, Peggy (Gary) Trestain of Nashville, TN, Mary Jo (Mike) Foos of Gibsonburg, and many nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, David and Kathie Hoffman, and his niece, Kelly McCormick.
The family wishes to thank the amazing staff of Marion General Hospital's 2-North for the gentle and loving care during Dean's two-week stay before his death; therefore, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Health Hospice at Marion General Hospital.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel 347 West Center St., Marion from 2PM to 4PM; Funeral service will immediately follow at 4PM; Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Hoffman family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the The Marion Star on Sept. 4, 2019