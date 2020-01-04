|
|
Debbie Whitaker
MARION - Debbie Whitaker, age 62 of Marion, went to be with our Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Debbie was born in Urbana on February 10, 1957, the daughter of Ted and Juanita (Davis) Coyle. She was united in marriage to Clarence D. Whitaker and the couple made their home in Marion.
Debbie was a grand lover of life and lived it to the fullest. She was fiercely loyal and devoted to her family. She was a loving wife, mother and an extremely proud grandma. She delighted in the holidays because it was a time when everyone was together and she was able to spoil her family with her incredible cooking. She had a giver's heart and her generosity for others will not soon be forgotten. Debbie had a special way of enjoying the amazing beauty of God's creation. Even when her illness was weighing on her, she never complained and she never lost her sense of humor. Her deep and abiding faith in God sustained her here on Earth and that same faith ushered her into the glory of Heaven.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Clarence D. Whitaker; her beloved children: Angie (Rick) Mosher, Holly (Dante) Washington, Lori (Pete Knippel) Birt, Joe Birt and Andy Whitaker; grandchildren: Brayden Hobart, Lexi Birt, Conner Knippel, Brock Mosher, Blake Mosher, Brooklyn Mosher, Evan Birt, Noah Birt, Bryce Mosher, Nahla Washington and Noemi Washington; her first great grandchild is expected on April 20 and will be named Grayson; also surviving are her siblings: Ina (the late Eddie) Gibson, Tom Coyle, Ben (Martha) Coyle, Molly (Rob) Wenger and Audrey Fraley.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 11AM to 1PM; Funeral service celebrating her life will follow at 1PM with Pastor Pam Lamb-Hart officiating; burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Debbie's family is so grateful for the exceptional care provided by Dr. Bob Singh, Ron Litman and their entire staff, Heartland Hospice and also the staff of DeWolfe Place.
Debbie loved children and to honor her memory, donations may be made to .
