Debra K. "Debi" Blumensheid



Marion - Debra K. "Debi" Blumensheid, age 62, of Marion, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at The Ohio State University Ross Hospital with her loving family by her side following a courageous two-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.



On September 11, 1956, Debi was born in Kenton, Ohio, the oldest of four children of Betty (White) Wittibslager and the late Eugene S. Wittibslager. She graduated from Elgin High School in the class of 1974.



Debi attended a Bible study at Bill Williamson's house where she met her husband to be, Alan G. Blumensheid. They were married on December 5, 1975, at the LaRue United Methodist Church, and they have cherished their forty-three years together.



Having a deep appreciation for nature, Debi and Alan loved visiting Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains every chance they could. She also loved working in her yard with her flamingos, planting mums, and appreciated the beauty of tulips and visits from cardinals. She enjoyed a good game of Scrabble and word jumble puzzles in the newspaper. Always ready to be silly and make others laugh, she celebrated "talk like a pirate day" and loved telling Chuck Norris-isms any chance she had.



Most important of all to Debi was her family, and she especially took pride in being the best "Grandma" and "Nana" for her grandchildren. She loved making every occasion together special, often baking a birthday cake, cookies, or anything to spoil the one's she loved. She looked forward to going to the Nutcracker every year with her daughter Angee, and was proud of riding in Pelotonia for cancer research with her son, Bradley.



Such a bubbly, fun loving person, Debi's favorite saying to everyone was "have a super sparkly day!" She saw the best in everyone and everything. She was a strong and faithful woman, who persevered through countless obstacles, always pushing herself to be her best. She will be missed for so many reasons: her sparkly blues eyes, captivating smile, her snarky, fun and fearless personality to name a few.



For twenty-five years, Debi was a dedicated employee at Meijer, in Marion, working her way up to being a pharmacy technician. She specialized in insurance claims and was known as the "Insurance Whisperer", and had a knack for making the impossible possible. She retired in 2017 due to her health.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Alan Blumensheid; three children: Candace (Richard) Bundren of Toledo, Angela (Earnest) Morgan of Westerville, and Bradley Blumensheid of Columbus; six adored grandchildren: Jacob and Makenzie Bundren, Desmond and Tyler Morgan, and Olivia and Maya Blumensheid; her mother, Betty Wittibslager of LaRue; two brothers: Douglas (Shelley) Wittibslager of Marion, and L. Thomas (Lynn) Wittibslager of Green Camp; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Including her father, Debi was preceded in death by her sister, Cyndee Osborne.



Her family will greet friends during a time of celebration of Debi's life from 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Burial will take place at a later date in Marion Cemetery.



Debi felt so passionately about Pelotonia and wanted so greatly to ride again, memorial contributions may be made to Pelotonia to fund lifesaving cancer research by following this link: (https://yourpelotonia.org/donate/donate-to-the-general-fund/).



On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the doctors and nurses who were by her and Alan's side over the last two years, and the countless friends and neighbors who have selflessly offered support.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Debi's family and your thoughts may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary