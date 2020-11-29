1/
Marietta - Debra L. Pritchett, 61 died unexpectedly on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home in Marietta. She was born January 2, 1959 in Marion, OH to the late Norman and Alice Thrush. On September 1, 1996 she married Kevin Pritchett. Deb was a caring and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed boating, traveling, cooking and caring for her animals. She especially enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Angus. Deb was extremely ornery and had a laugh that will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Deb is survived by her husband Kevin, her son Kris (Brandi) Scott of Peoria, AZ and two grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Scott. She is also survived by her brothers Keith (Nancy) Thrush and Garry (Mary) Thrush all of Marion, OH as well as sister in law and brother in law Karla and Dave Leach of NC and many nieces, nephews and friends. Hadley Funeral Home, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 is handling the arrangements. A celebration of Deb's life is being planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local humane society in Deb's honor. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com




Published in Marion Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
