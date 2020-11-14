1/
Delores C. Thompson
Delores C. Thompson

Marion - Delores C. Thompson, 87, of Marion passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the County View of Sunbury. She was born in Marion, Ohio on January 24, 1933 to the late Earl and Mildred "Irene" (Brown) Fleming. Delores married Everett E. Thompson Sr. on May 11, 1953 and he preceded her in death on September 30, 1995 in Marion.

She was employed at the Marion Power Shovel Co. as an executive secretary and went on to work as a physician's secretary. Delores helped establish and build The Home Missionary Holiness Church and the Bible Rescue Mission. She attended the Vineyard Church of Columbus. She is survived by a son; Everett E. Thompson Jr. (wife: Pearl) of Dublin, OH., a daughter; Sheryl Campbell (husband; David) of Edison, OH., 2 sisters; Shirley Cerny & Joann Uhl both of Marion, OH., and 2 grandchildren; Daniel Campbell & Audrey Thompson. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Everett, and 2 daughters; Melissa & Diana Thompson.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 1:30 PM in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Social distancing will be observed. Rev. Nathan McBeth will be officiating. Donations in Delores's name may be made to The Indian Holiness Mission, P.O. Box 130, Chambers, AZ 86502.






Published in Marion Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
