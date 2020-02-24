|
|
Delores Criswell
Canaan Twp - Delores F. Criswell, age 90, of Canaan Township, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family.Delores was born in Ashley, Ohio on April 5, 1929, to the daughter of the late Carl and Beatrice (Kimbell) Hamilton. The late Charles and Marvel Brown later adopted Delores. She attended Waldo High School. On December 1st, 1946 Delores married Paul E. Criswell. Delores was a devoted farm wife and mother whom helped take care of the livestock and loved helping Paul and sons farm. But her favorite part was tending to the baby pigs. She also loved her baby kittens and sitting out garbage for the "critters". She enjoyed working in her flower beds and picking up sticks and popping the heads off of the dandelions. Delores was the oldest member of the Caledonia Memorial United Methodist Church in Caledonia. She was a past member of Caledonia Seniors Club, Deborah Rebekah Lodge #412 and Hicks & Chicks Square Dancing, all of Caledonia. Delores and Paul traveled extensively throughout their life. They have visited all 50 states, including Israel and parts of Europe. Their favorite place was to spend winter at their Buttonwood Bay home in Sebring, Florida. She is survived by her children, Linda (Francis) Corbin of Marion, Ron (Sue) Criswell, Larry (Clara) Criswell and Steve Criswell, all of Galion. She also leaves behind her wonderful grandchildren, Lorrie (Mark) Isler, RaDenna (Dan) Burkhart, Erik (Shelly) Corbin, Kipp (Christa) Criswell, Kyleigh (Casey) Collins , Dan Criswell, Angie (Mike) Vent, Jennifer (Matt) Capsel, Kevin (Angie) Hendershot, Renee Hendershot, Kaelah Criswell, Briannah (Aleah) Criswell; step grandchildren, Scott (Becky) Geyer, Missy (Earl) Gadd, Kory (Mari) Knapp; great grandchildren, Ethan, Alexus, Alana Burkhart; Zachary, Parker Corbin; Brandon Vent; Isabelle Capsel; RJ, Sophia Hendershot; step great grandchildren, Ethan Howard, Owen, Nash Geyer, and Jenika Moss; siblings, half-brothers Robert, Richard "Dick" and Charles "Skip" Hamilton, and half-sister Shirley Anderson and several nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law, Charles Criswell of Waldo; and Fanny Criswell of Marion. Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Paul, her daughter, Connie Sue Criswell-Hendershot, daughter-in-law, Patty (VanArsdall) Criswell. Funeral Services for Delores Criswell will be held February 27th at 10:30AM at the Caledonia Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Terry J. Burkhardt officiating. Friends may call at the Caledonia Memorial United Methodist Church on February 26th where the family will receive them between 5:00PM - 8:00PM. The family would like to thank OhioHealth Hospice of Mansfield and Joyce's Angels (Donna and Rhoda) for the special care they provided in Delores' last days. Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Delores to the Caledonia Memorial United Methodist Church, OhioHealth Hospice of Mansfield or to Joyce's Angels. Online condolences may be left for the family at timsonmelroy.com
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020